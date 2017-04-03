Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo ...

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo retires

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk

The 36-year-old spent 14 seasons with the Cowboys and was their number one QB for 10 years before injuries and the emergence of rookie Dak Prescott saw him replaced last season. He leaves with franchise records of 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdowns, against 117 interceptions, but won only two play-off games and never appeared in a Super Bowl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 14 min Trojan 32,843
News Bannon Kicked Off National Security Council 44 min Rainbow Kid 1
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 5 hr Job Phart 208
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... 13 hr EyePhaart 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... 15 hr LastPharts 2
News Purdue Football Recruiting: Corey Holmes 21 hr HopePharrt 2
News When will your team play the Raiders in Las Vegas? Tue TeamPharts 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,834 • Total comments across all topics: 280,072,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC