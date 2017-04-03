Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo retires
The 36-year-old spent 14 seasons with the Cowboys and was their number one QB for 10 years before injuries and the emergence of rookie Dak Prescott saw him replaced last season. He leaves with franchise records of 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdowns, against 117 interceptions, but won only two play-off games and never appeared in a Super Bowl.
