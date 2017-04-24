Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire at the e...

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire at the end of the 2017 season

9 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR's most popular driver, will retire after the end of the 2017 season. "After 18 seasons and more than 600 races behind the wheel, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will bring his NASCAR Cup Series driving career to a close at the conclusion of 2017," said the statement from hendricmotorsports.com His father, Dale, was also one of the sport's most popular stars.

