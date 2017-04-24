Curry too hot for Trail Blazers as Wa...

Curry too hot for Trail Blazers as Warriors cruise to victory

7 hrs ago

The Golden State Warriors emphatically secured their spot in the conference semi-finals of the NBA play-offs after sweeping aside the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors needed a victory at the Moda Center to seal a 4-0 series win and they duly delivered after making a blistering start to the match.

