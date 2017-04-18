Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives

Cavs' Big 3 makes history in Game 2 win over Pacers James, Irving and Love combined for 89 points. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2oQtXqk Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and Kevin Love combined for 89 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 117-111 win over the Pacers in Game 2. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers forward CJ Miles during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.