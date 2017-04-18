Cleveland Cavaliers ease past Indiana...

Cleveland Cavaliers ease past Indiana Pacers in NBA play-offs

10 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

The Cleveland Cavaliers completed a clean sweep of the Indiana Pacers to book their place in the conference semi-finals of the NBA play-offs. A 106-102 win for the Cavs made it 4-0 in the best-of-seven contest and they now await the winner of the Toronto Raptors or Milwaukee Bucks in the next round.

