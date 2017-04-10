Cleveland Cavaliers beaten by Miami without LeBron James and Kyrie Irving
The Miami Heat capitalised on the absence of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving to secure a 124-121 overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers and keep their play-off hopes alive. The understrength Cavs led for much of the game, with Channing Frye and Deron Williams stepping up impressively with 21 and 35 points respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Wax phartsz
|32,866
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|15 hr
|Must phartze
|4
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Mon
|Category Pharting
|210
|Rose: Sturridge & Defoe's weird pre-match super...
|Mon
|PrePhartz
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Mon
|WherePhartz
|3
|Accidental, unexpected and weird West Ham Unite...
|Apr 8
|Unexpected phart
|2
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr 8
|Just phart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC