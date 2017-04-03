Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir share r...

Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir share record opening stand in IPL

Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

Jason Roy and Chris Woakes had front row seats as Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir shared a record opening stand to give Kolkata Knight Riders victory over Gujarat Lions. Australia star Lynn and Indian veteran Gambhir made 184 without loss to claim a thrilling 10-wicket victory in Rajkot, the best in Indian Premier League history.

