Chelsea stars N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard lead glittering line-up at PFA Awards

Chelsea stars N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard are in contention for the Professional Footballers' Association player of the year prize on Sunday evening. The Blues remain on course to win the Premier League this season and the exploits of relentless midfield dynamo Kante and playmaker Hazard have been key to their results this season.

