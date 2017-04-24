Chelsea continue march towards title ...

Chelsea continue march towards title with victory over Everton

8 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Chelsea's title credentials have not really been in doubt for several months but the manner of their 3-0 win over Everton suggests they are in no mood to allow nerves to get the better of them. For more than an hour it remained goalless at Goodison Park but the air of confidence Antonio Conte's side carry meant it never felt as though they were in danger and there was a certain inevitability about the goals from Pedro, Gary Cahill and substitute Willian in the final 25 minutes.

