Callum Skinner suffers Hong Kong heartbreak
Olympic silver medallist Callum Skinner attributed his second-round exit in the men's sprint at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong to a lack of preparation. Katie Archibald leads the women's omnium at the halfway mark and her fellow Scot Mark Stewart is in points race action as Great Britain look to add to the two medals claimed so far on Friday's third day of action.
