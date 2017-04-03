Busy summer ahead for Liverpool as bo...

Busy summer ahead for Liverpool as boss Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen squad

Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will look to strengthen his squad in the summer after admitting lessons have been learned from this campaign. A potential season-ending knee problem to Sadio Mane is just the latest in a long list of injuries which has shorn Klopp's side of first-choice players.

