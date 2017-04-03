Burnley end eight-match winless strea...

Burnley end eight-match winless streak with victory over Stoke

Read more: Wiltshire Times

George Boyd's first-time finish put Burnley well on the way to Premier League safety as they ended an eight-match winless streak with victory over Stoke at Turf Moor. Sean Dyche's Clarets had sunk back into the relegation story in recent weeks, having last tasted success against Leicester on January 31, but Boyd swept home his second of the season in the 58th minute, after good work from Jeff Hendrick, to earn a 1-0 win and some much-needed breathing space.

