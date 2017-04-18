British woman bitten by shark off Ascension Island named
A British woman injured in a shark attack while swimming off the beach of a British island in the South Atlantic has been named locally as Frankie Gonsalves. The woman, who works for the government of Saint Helena, was attacked while swimming off Ascension Island, a government spokeswoman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O'Rourke courts locals
|9 min
|Smell the roses
|1
|Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ...
|2 hr
|LittlePhartt
|23
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|SomePhaarts
|32,913
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Sun
|Banner Phart
|4
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Sun
|Are Phartse
|9
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Sun
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Sun
|More phartz
|214
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC