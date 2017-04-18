British woman bitten by shark off Asc...

British woman bitten by shark off Ascension Island named

Worcester News

A British woman injured in a shark attack while swimming off the beach of a British island in the South Atlantic has been named locally as Frankie Gonsalves. The woman, who works for the government of Saint Helena, was attacked while swimming off Ascension Island, a government spokeswoman said.

