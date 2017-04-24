British Olympian Kitty King withdraws from Badminton Horse Trials
King's Badminton entry and Rio Olympics ride Ceylor LAN suffered a knock during training for the event and will not be risked. The Wiltshire-based rider would have been a strong contender at Badminton, which starts next Thursday and this year carries a record A 100,000 first prize.
