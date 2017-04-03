British Cycling reports big increase in number of women racing in the UK
British Cycling is on the road to breaking the 5,000 barrier for women with racing licences after a 43 per cent rise in their number over three years. The announcement comes in the build-up to this weekend's Tour of the Wolds in Lincolnshire, the first event in the Women's National Road Series.
