British Cycling reports big increase in number of women racing in the UK

11 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

British Cycling is on the road to breaking the 5,000 barrier for women with racing licences after a 43 per cent rise in their number over three years. The announcement comes in the build-up to this weekend's Tour of the Wolds in Lincolnshire, the first event in the Women's National Road Series.

