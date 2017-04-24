Britain's Dan Evans defeats German Mischa Zverev in round two at Barcelona Open
British number three Dan Evans beat Germany's Mischa Zverev 6-4 6-4 at the Barcelona Open to secure a last-16 showdown against Dominic Thiem, who earlier knocked out Kyle Edmund. Evans, the world number 43, had on Monday produced a first ATP Tour win on clay when he came through against Thiago Monteiro after a final-set tie-break.
