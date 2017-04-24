Bouchard: - Cheater' Sharapova should not be allowed to play again

Bouchard, the 2014 Wimbledon finalist, believes governing body the WTA is sending out the wrong message by letting Sharapova resume her career after completing a 15-month suspension. Former world number one Sharapova, who was banned after testing positive for meldonium, made a winning return to competitive action on Wednesday when she defeated Roberta Vinci 7-5 6-3 in the first round of the Stuttgart Open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.