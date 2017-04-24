Boston Red Sox Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes suspended 4 games
Red Sox's Matt Barnes walks off the field after being ejected for throwing at Orioles' Manny Machado on Sunday. Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.
