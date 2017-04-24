Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards...

Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards to meet in second round of NBA play-offs

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

The Boston Celtics will face the Washington Wizards in the conference semi-finals of the NBA play-offs after both sealed victory in their respective first-round series on Friday night. Washington completed a 4-2 triumph over the Atlanta Hawks with a 115-99 win on the back of a huge performance from John Wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could Brady be best ever? 37 min Devil 30
News Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit... 43 min MyPharts 9
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... 45 min TopsPharts 2
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... 5 hr Hoping phartz 2
News He's upset she used to date black men (Feb '14) 5 hr Current phartz 379
News Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus 10 hr NorthPhart 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Fri El Phartss 32,922
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,652,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC