Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards to meet in second round of NBA play-offs
The Boston Celtics will face the Washington Wizards in the conference semi-finals of the NBA play-offs after both sealed victory in their respective first-round series on Friday night. Washington completed a 4-2 triumph over the Atlanta Hawks with a 115-99 win on the back of a huge performance from John Wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Brady be best ever?
|37 min
|Devil
|30
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|43 min
|MyPharts
|9
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|45 min
|TopsPharts
|2
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|5 hr
|Hoping phartz
|2
|He's upset she used to date black men (Feb '14)
|5 hr
|Current phartz
|379
|Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus
|10 hr
|NorthPhart
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|El Phartss
|32,922
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC