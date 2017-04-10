Borussia Dortmund footballer Marc Bar...

Borussia Dortmund footballer Marc Bartra hurt in explosions ahead of Monaco game

A Borussia Dortmund footballer was injured following explosions near the team bus ahead of the Champions League quarter-final match against Monaco, German police said. Dortmund said the player was Spanish defender Marc Bartra and that he is currently in hospital.

