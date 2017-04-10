Borna Coric digs deep to win first ATP Tour title
Borna Coric won the first ATP Tour title of his career by saving five match points against Philipp Kohlschreiber in the final of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech. The 20-year-old Croatian endured a miserable start to the year but showed with victory over Dominic Thiem in Miami that his best form was not far away.
