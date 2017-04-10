Barry Hearn: I sold Leyton Orient to the wrong person
Former Leyton Orient owner Barry Hearn concedes he made a mistake in selling the stricken club to Francesco Becchetti and has called on the Italian to sell up. Hearn still retains the honorary presidency of the club he owned for 19 years but he has no day-to-day involvement and has watched the O's endure a torrid season of managerial departures, imminent relegation from the Football League, an adjourned winding up order and unpaid players.
