Barry Hearn: I sold Leyton Orient to ...

Barry Hearn: I sold Leyton Orient to the wrong person

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Yeovil Express

Former Leyton Orient owner Barry Hearn concedes he made a mistake in selling the stricken club to Francesco Becchetti and has called on the Italian to sell up. Hearn still retains the honorary presidency of the club he owned for 19 years but he has no day-to-day involvement and has watched the O's endure a torrid season of managerial departures, imminent relegation from the Football League, an adjourned winding up order and unpaid players.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08) 1 hr History phart 40
News 20 Arrested In California Pro And Anti-Trump Ra... 1 hr Rallies phart 2
News Raptors continue tradition of giving away deepl... 12 hr RaptorsPharte 2
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... 12 hr Television phart 6
News marshaw lynch to raiders? (Oct '14) 17 hr People phart 8
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 19 hr DecentPharttz 32,890
News How Information Builders is leading York Region... 21 hr GetPharte 34
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,037 • Total comments across all topics: 280,340,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC