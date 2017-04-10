Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise championship flag
The Chicago Cubs raised their 2016 World Series championship flag Monday night, delighting a raucous crowd that waited through a long rain delay for a moment more than a century in the making. Hall of Famers Ryne Sandberg, Fergie Jenkins and Billy Williams raised banners for the franchise's two previous championships and last year's NL pennant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Wax phartsz
|32,866
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|15 hr
|Must phartze
|4
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Mon
|Category Pharting
|210
|Rose: Sturridge & Defoe's weird pre-match super...
|Mon
|PrePhartz
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Mon
|WherePhartz
|3
|Accidental, unexpected and weird West Ham Unite...
|Apr 8
|Unexpected phart
|2
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr 8
|Just phart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC