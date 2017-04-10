Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally r...

Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise championship flag

The Chicago Cubs raised their 2016 World Series championship flag Monday night, delighting a raucous crowd that waited through a long rain delay for a moment more than a century in the making. Hall of Famers Ryne Sandberg, Fergie Jenkins and Billy Williams raised banners for the franchise's two previous championships and last year's NL pennant.

Chicago, IL

