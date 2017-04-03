Atlanta Hawks up to fifth in Eastern ...

Atlanta Hawks up to fifth in Eastern Conference with win over Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics lost further ground in the race for the Eastern Conference crown as they were beaten 123-116 by the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. Twenty-four hours after a home loss to Cleveland saw the Cavaliers take control of the East, Boston dropped a second straight game as Paul Millsap scored 26 and Tim Hardaway Jr 23 for Atlanta.

