Arsene Wenger urges Arsenal full-back...

Arsene Wenger urges Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin to rest this summer

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Arsene Wenger has urged Hector Bellerin not to take part in the European Under-21 Championships this summer, but admits the full-back will almost certainly be heading for Poland. The 22-year-old has picked up three senior caps with Spain but is likely to be included in Albert Celades' squad for the Under-21 event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr SmellingPharts 32,898
News Mohawk ready for 54th season of live racing 8 hr MoPhartse 3
News 20 Arrested In California Pro And Anti-Trump Ra... 13 hr They phart 5
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL 19 hr MostPharte 5
News Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08) Sun History phart 40
News Raptors continue tradition of giving away deepl... Sun RaptorsPharte 2
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... Sun Television phart 6
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,370,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC