Arsene Wenger keeps focus on team affairs as contract uncertainty continues

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he will not worry about what the board is thinking as speculation over his position continues to rumble on. Wenger has been keeping counsel on whether he will sign a new contract for a number of weeks, but Monday night's 3-0 thumping at Crystal Palace piled further pressure on the Frenchman.

