Arsenal v Manchester City previous meetings
Back at the scene of their FA Cup triumph, the Gunners tore into a lacklustre City side in the first half, taking control of the league champions with goals from Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey. Substitute Olivier Giroud cracked home a third from 25 yards on the hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|45 min
|CheckPhartzs
|32,906
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|21 hr
|Name phart
|4
|Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ...
|Fri
|RemainingPhartt
|19
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Fri
|Needed Phartez
|7
|Step aside, Easter bunny. North Korea dominates...
|Fri
|Sausage phart
|5
|AJ Hawk to retire with the Green Bay Packers
|Apr 19
|Retire Phartz
|2
|Packers open workouts with some new changes in ...
|Apr 19
|Open Phartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC