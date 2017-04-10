Arrest in bus attack probe as Borussi...

Arrest in bus attack probe as Borussia Dortmund lose rescheduled match

German authorities arrested a suspected Islamic extremist in their investigation into a bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund, while the team lost 3-2 to Monaco in a hastily rescheduled Champions League match. Amid heightened security, the defeat in Europe's top club competition came less than 24 hours after three explosions shattered a window of the team's bus and rattled nerves across the city in western Germany.

