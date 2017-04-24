Anthony Joshua in numbers

Anthony Joshua in numbers

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: This is Oxfordshire

Anthony Joshua can add the WBA heavyweight title to his IBF belt when he fights Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. 18 - Joshua has had only 18 professional fights, yet is the favourite to beat one of the finest heavyweight champions in history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR 2 hr Should phart 4
News Real Madrid's injured Gareth Bale unlikely to f... 3 hr RealPhartsz 2
News O'Rourke courts locals 5 hr AddsPhart 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr As pharts 32,915
News Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ... Mon LittlePhartt 23
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Sun Banner Phart 4
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Sun Are Phartse 9
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC