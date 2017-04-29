Anthony Joshua beats Wladimir Klitschko in epic heavyweight fight England's Anthony Joshua scores TKO over long-time former champ at Wembley Stadium Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qjExV9 LONDON - Anthony Joshua established himself as the new king of heavyweight boxing on Saturday at Wembley Stadium, surviving an explosive showdown to defeat Wladimir Klitschko with a TKO in front of more than 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. Joshua, the 2012 Olympic champ, floored Klitschko in the fifth round and finished his rival in the 11th with two knockdowns before the fight was stopped.

