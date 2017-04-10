Angus Robson leaves Leicestershire
The 25-year-old, younger brother of former England opener Sam Robson, requested to be released from his contract early in order to pursue other opportunities in the game. He scored almost 3,000 runs in 53 appearances for the club, scoring over 750 runs in 2016 and has been unregistered in case he wishes to find another club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Wax phartsz
|32,866
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|15 hr
|Must phartze
|4
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Mon
|Category Pharting
|210
|Rose: Sturridge & Defoe's weird pre-match super...
|Mon
|PrePhartz
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Mon
|WherePhartz
|3
|Accidental, unexpected and weird West Ham Unite...
|Apr 8
|Unexpected phart
|2
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr 8
|Just phart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC