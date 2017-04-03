Alistair Brownlee eyeing possibilty of marathon at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games
Double Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee says he has not ruled out stepping up to run the marathon at next year's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Brownlee signalled his intention to pursue longer distance events - culminating in the World Ironman Championships - after retaining his Olympic crown in Rio last year, and with one year to go to the opening ceremony in Australia he is still considering whether to target the marathon at the Games as part of his endurance build-up.
