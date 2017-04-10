Abel Hernandez's future is still unce...

Abel Hernandez's future is still uncertain at Hull

10 hrs ago Read more: Enfield Independent

Hull striker Abel Hernandez's future remains uncertain after he confirmed the club have not yet approached him for talks over an extended contract. Hernandez, a reported 16.8million target for Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan in January and linked with several Premier League clubs, said he was focused solely on Hull's bid to escape relegation.

