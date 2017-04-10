Abel Hernandez's future is still uncertain at Hull
Hull striker Abel Hernandez's future remains uncertain after he confirmed the club have not yet approached him for talks over an extended contract. Hernandez, a reported 16.8million target for Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan in January and linked with several Premier League clubs, said he was focused solely on Hull's bid to escape relegation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|18 min
|Suezanne
|3
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|44 min
|HighPhartsz
|2
|How Information Builders is leading York Region...
|3 hr
|GetPhartss
|29
|slopitch umpires
|3 hr
|SoftPhartss
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|French Phartse
|32,886
|Sex Offender's In Joshua Tx
|Thu
|JustPharts
|2
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Thu
|LastPharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC