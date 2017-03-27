Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at extending Old Trafford stay
The striker has the option of another year on his contract and United boss Jose Mourinho has already said he wants the Swede to stay. Speaking at the launch of his latest fragrance in comments reported by the Manchester Evening News, Ibrahimovic said: "I'm a person when I go into something I put my head 200 per cent and I do what I'm good at.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|5 hr
|unveiled phart
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|WherePhart
|32,834
|Tom Brady 'willing to play six or seven more ye...
|7 hr
|Pants phartzz
|6
|Raiders aren't welcome in Oakland for 2019 seas...
|13 hr
|FinalPhartt
|2
|Oakland Raiders Fans Rallying to Keep Team from...
|16 hr
|Keep pharts
|6
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|17 hr
|Remodeled phart
|2
|Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15)
|17 hr
|Clintona phart
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC