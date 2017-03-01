Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings charged by FA

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have both been charged by the Football Association for incidents of alleged violent conduct in Saturday's 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Bournemouth. Cherries defender Mings stood on the head of Ibrahimovic moments before the United striker's elbow struck the Bournemouth player just before half-time at Old Trafford in two incidents that were not seen by referee Kevin Friend and went unpunished at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.