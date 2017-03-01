Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings charged by FA
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have both been charged by the Football Association for incidents of alleged violent conduct in Saturday's 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Bournemouth. Cherries defender Mings stood on the head of Ibrahimovic moments before the United striker's elbow struck the Bournemouth player just before half-time at Old Trafford in two incidents that were not seen by referee Kevin Friend and went unpunished at the time.
