Young players handed new Yorkshire contracts

NEWS: Karl Carver, Matthew Waite, Joshua Shaw, Jared Warner and Jonathan Tattersall have all signed new deals with the Club. #YourYorkshire pic.twitter.com/2GWHbGCuvR The quartet have penned deals to extend their stay at Headingley until December 2018 while former England Under-19s batsman Jonathan Tattersall has signed a short-term contract until the end of June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.