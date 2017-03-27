Young players handed new Yorkshire co...

Young players handed new Yorkshire contracts

NEWS: Karl Carver, Matthew Waite, Joshua Shaw, Jared Warner and Jonathan Tattersall have all signed new deals with the Club. #YourYorkshire pic.twitter.com/2GWHbGCuvR The quartet have penned deals to extend their stay at Headingley until December 2018 while former England Under-19s batsman Jonathan Tattersall has signed a short-term contract until the end of June.

