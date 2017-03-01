Yorkshire president and former England batsman John Hampshire has died
Hampshire won five County Championship titles with Yorkshire and captained the team in 1979 and 1980. He made 11 appearances for his country, scoring 107 on his Test debut against the West Indies at Lord's.
