Wizards shoot 53 free throws, beat Suns in 'strange' game
In what Bojan Bogdanovic called "a completely strange game," the Washington Wizards went to the free throw line - again and again and again. The Wizards shot 53 free throws, the most in the NBA this season, and made 42 of them.
