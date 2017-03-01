Williams out of final day of Formula One testing following Stroll crash
Williams have been forced to cancel their participation in the final day of testing following teenage rookie Lance Stroll's crash. The 18-year-old, who will become the second youngest driver in Formula One history at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix next month, sustained significant damage to his car following the incident on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Romo speculation swirling, Broncos coach a...
|1 hr
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
|Chiefs: cash-strapped KC declines option on DT Poe
|1 hr
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
|NFL salary cap increases to $167 million
|1 hr
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
|Weird News: Toilet Paper Fire Set at School, Ch... (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|Missing Phart
|7
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|12 hr
|ThatPhartss
|245
|Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut
|17 hr
|SpringPhartzz
|2
|2013 NFL Mock Draft: Current Info for All 32 Fi... (Jan '13)
|18 hr
|BearsPhartz
|190
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC