Williams out of final day of Formula ...

Williams out of final day of Formula One testing following Stroll crash

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

Williams have been forced to cancel their participation in the final day of testing following teenage rookie Lance Stroll's crash. The 18-year-old, who will become the second youngest driver in Formula One history at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix next month, sustained significant damage to his car following the incident on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Romo speculation swirling, Broncos coach a... 1 hr Laughing Bear Fan 1
News Chiefs: cash-strapped KC declines option on DT Poe 1 hr Laughing Bear Fan 1
News NFL salary cap increases to $167 million 1 hr Laughing Bear Fan 1
News Weird News: Toilet Paper Fire Set at School, Ch... (Apr '13) 3 hr Missing Phart 7
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 12 hr ThatPhartss 245
News Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut 17 hr SpringPhartzz 2
News 2013 NFL Mock Draft: Current Info for All 32 Fi... (Jan '13) 18 hr BearsPhartz 190
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,254,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC