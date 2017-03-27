Wiggins calls Brailsford's marginal g...

Wiggins calls Brailsford's marginal gains mantra - a load of rubbish'

14 hrs ago

Sir Bradley Wiggins has dismissed the marginal gains process at the centre of British Cycling's success under Sir Dave Brailsford as "a load of rubbish". Wiggins was also critical of fellow Olympic gold-medallist Victoria Pendleton and sports psychologist Dr Steve Peters, who worked with Brailsford at British Cycling and Team Sky and created the "chimp paradox" model for dealing with pressure.

Chicago, IL

