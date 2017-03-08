Wigan sack manager Warren Joyce
Wigan have become the latest Sky Bet Championship club to sack their manager having ended Warren Joyce's reign just four months after it started. After Norwich axed Alex Neil on Friday and Derby dispensed with Steve McClaren on Sunday, Latics followed suit in removing Joyce from his post with the club four points adrift of safety with only nine fixtures remaining.
