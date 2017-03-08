Whitt calls for more big leaguers to ...

Whitt calls for more big leaguers to play for Canada after WBC run ends

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CTV

Whitt spoke about his roster struggles shortly after being eliminated from the WBC following an 8-0 loss to the United States on Sunday. "For us to compete at this level, we have to have all of our professional players," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Briggs says he'll do right by daughter (Dec '07) 17 min KnowsPhartz 35
News Packers pay almost $1.5 million to buy city pro... 1 hr PackersPhartss 2
News U.S. Marines Are Reportedly Still Sharing Nude ... 5 hr another phart 2
News Liverpool defender Moreno gets bizarre animal t... 5 hr liver phart 2
News How Information Builders is leading York Region... 5 hr century phart 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sun AndyPhartss 32,779
News Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni... Sat TerrificPhartt 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC