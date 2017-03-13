Wenger rubbishes reports claiming Primorac and Bellerin are set to leave Arsenal

Arsene Wenger refused to talk about his own Arsenal future but insisted reports suggesting both assistant manager Boro Primorac and full-back Hector Bellerin were set to leave the club were inaccurate. The Gunners boss has yet to decide on whether to sign a new two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.