Wenger on his future: Fan views will ...

Wenger on his future: Fan views will be considered but not most important factor

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Arsene Wenger says he will consider the view of Arsenal supporters when he decides whether to remain at the club but insisted it is "not the most important factor". The Frenchman has come under increasing pressure following Tuesday's 5-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich, which saw the Gunners crash out of the Champions League 10-2 on aggregate as they exited at the last-16 stage for the seventh successive year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ravens Cut Elvis Dumervil 1 hr RavensPhartx 2
News Chiefs' Harris arrested on suspicion of marijua... 1 hr ArrestedPhartx 2
News Jaguars owner Shad Khan frustrated, wants 'brea... 1 hr WantsPhartx 2
News WR Adam Thielen seeks 'respect' with new Viking... 1 hr RespectPhartx 2
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... 21 hr WhatPhartt 4
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Wed YouPharts 7
News Hazard and Costa on target as Chelsea open up 1... Wed OpenPhartx 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,770 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC