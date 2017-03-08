Wenger on his future: Fan views will be considered but not most important factor
Arsene Wenger says he will consider the view of Arsenal supporters when he decides whether to remain at the club but insisted it is "not the most important factor". The Frenchman has come under increasing pressure following Tuesday's 5-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich, which saw the Gunners crash out of the Champions League 10-2 on aggregate as they exited at the last-16 stage for the seventh successive year.
