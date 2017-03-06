Wayne Rooney backs Childline's Tough to Talk campaign
Footballer Wayne Rooney is urging boys to open up about their emotions after new figures show that boys are less likely to seek help for suicidal feelings than girls. Childline data show that boys are six times less likely than girls to seek support for suicidal feelings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raiders free agency wish list: Get your interio...
|3 hr
|FreePharts
|1
|Aguero continues red-hot form to lift Mancheste...
|13 hr
|City Phart
|1
|Peshawar Zalmi claim Pakistan Super League titl...
|13 hr
|Leagu Phart
|1
|England chasing 226 for series-clinching win
|13 hr
|Series Phart
|1
|Out of power, Democrats hope to harness Trump r...
|17 hr
|MaybePhaart
|12
|Harry Kane adds to goal tally as Tottenham hold...
|20 hr
|Harry Phart
|1
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|21 hr
|Things Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC