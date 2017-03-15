Warriors barely hold off Sixers 106-104 to snap three-game skid

Even after a series of misses from deep where he makes his money, Stephen Curry kept letting it fly from long range. Curry scored 29 points on his 29th birthday, Klay Thompson added 28 and the Golden State Warriors used a frenetic fourth-quarter rally to snap a three-game skid and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Tuesday night.

