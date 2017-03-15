Warriors barely hold off Sixers 106-104 to snap three-game skid
Even after a series of misses from deep where he makes his money, Stephen Curry kept letting it fly from long range. Curry scored 29 points on his 29th birthday, Klay Thompson added 28 and the Golden State Warriors used a frenetic fourth-quarter rally to snap a three-game skid and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|HimPhartt
|32,783
|rattle in the topend
|12 hr
|Anyone Phart
|2
|Nike is set to launch 'Pro Hijab' for Muslim at...
|13 hr
|HavePhartz
|2
|After trolling Greensboro, Syracuse draws UNC G...
|13 hr
|KurdPhartz
|6
|lottery winner
|15 hr
|SavingPhartx
|2
|Briggs says he'll do right by daughter (Dec '07)
|18 hr
|RealPhartzz
|40
|Broken foot setback for Swansea defender Angel ...
|22 hr
|Foot pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC