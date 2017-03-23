Ward and Washington on-target as Northern Ireland see off Norway
Northern Ireland reached the double-figure mark in World Cup qualification points and retained second spot in Group C with a pair of first-half goals against Norway. A 2-0 victory moved Michael O'Neill's play-off seeking side onto 10 points at the halfway stage and extended their unbeaten run at Windsor Park to eight competitive games.
