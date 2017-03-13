W. Virginia bounces Notre Dame out of...

W. Virginia bounces Notre Dame out of NCAA Tourney 83-71

Jevon Carter scored 24 points, and West Virginia is headed to the Sweet 16 for the third time since 2010 following a 83-71 win over Notre Dame. Tarik Phillip added 12 points and Esa Ahmad had nine rebounds for the Mountaineers , the West region's fourth-seeded team.

