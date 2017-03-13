W. Virginia bounces Notre Dame out of NCAA Tourney 83-71
Jevon Carter scored 24 points, and West Virginia is headed to the Sweet 16 for the third time since 2010 following a 83-71 win over Notre Dame. Tarik Phillip added 12 points and Esa Ahmad had nine rebounds for the Mountaineers , the West region's fourth-seeded team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|1 hr
|Hmm
|1
|How Information Builders is leading York Region...
|2 hr
|SeekPharts
|21
|Busch, Logano meet with NASCAR officials in Pho...
|11 hr
|Rear Phart
|2
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|12 hr
|MorePhartz
|2
|Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t...
|13 hr
|ItsPhartz
|2
|West Virginia rattles, then rolls past Notre Da...
|13 hr
|HornPhartz
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Are phart
|2,120
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC