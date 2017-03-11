VIDEO: Royals' Salvador Perez injures...

VIDEO: Royals' Salvador Perez injures left knee in home-plate collision with Drew Butera in WBC game

All-Star catcher Salvador Perez injured his left knee in a home-plate collision with Drew Butera, his backup with the Kansas City Royals, and Venezuela rallied to beat Italy 11-10 Saturday in the World Baseball Classic on Martin Prado's 10th-inning double. Butera stumbled into Perez to end the ninth inning with the score tied at 10. Butera appeared to try limiting contact with Perez but still fell into his left knee, and Perez struggled to put weight on the leg as he was helped off the field.

