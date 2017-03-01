Victor Moses signs new Chelsea deal, to remain at club till 2021
Victor Moses has today signed a new contract with the Blues. The 26-year-old has established himself as a regular in the side this season, playing an integral role in Chelsea's pursuit of silverware under Antonio Conte.
