Victor Moses signs new Chelsea deal, to remain at club till 2021

Victor Moses has today signed a new contract with the Blues. The 26-year-old has established himself as a regular in the side this season, playing an integral role in Chelsea's pursuit of silverware under Antonio Conte.

